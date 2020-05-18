LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that 174 employees and 644 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Monday, 574 employees are currently quarantined and 1,008 have returned to work.
Of the employees who tested positive, 130 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional or “civilian” personnel. Of those in quarantine, 439 are sworn personnel.
Meanwhile, 5,162 inmates are currently quarantined, and 353 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 265 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)