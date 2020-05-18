SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – For some sports fans in Southern California, several months late may be better than never.
California could begin holding sporting events without fans by early June if current trends in COVID-19 data continue, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. Haircuts could also begin to be permitted again, the governor said.
Any moves would be conditioned on continued declines in the number of COVID-related cases and hospitalizations.
Earlier this month, Newsom expressed doubt about the prospect of sporting events being played in front of fans in the near future, saying “It’s difficult to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity and until we have a vaccine.”
The announcement comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers reopening their practice facility, although no timeline for a return has yet to be announced by the NBA.
Both the NBA and the NHL suspended their seasons in March when the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S.