LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Orange County supervisors are considering spending $101 million from a federal coronavirus relief bill that President Donald Trump signed on March 27.
Supervisors Andrew Do and Lisa Bartlett proposed the HEART Plan to offer economic relief to the county.
The plan would distribute $75 million from the bill to small businesses forced to shut down in the statewide stay-at-home orders. The remaining $25 million would go to the county’s cities for COVID-19-related expenses and assistance for the needy.
Orange County received $554 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act to help pay for coronavirus-related expenses.
Do said it has to be spent by the end of 2020.
$453 million of that money is expected to be used to cover public health and medical costs and overtime for frontline workers.
The county’s supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to debate on spending the $101 million.
