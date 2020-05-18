LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — A 10-year-old boy was shot to death while riding in a car with his family, authorities said Monday.
The boy was in a car that was driving in the area of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday when someone in a dark sedan fired at them.
The boy’s parents called 911 and met with deputies on Fifth Street and Temple Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner said.
The boy was hit in the upper torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives collected evidence at both locations. A motive for the shooting was not known.
“This shooting occurred between one vehicle shooting into another vehicle, so it wasn’t an exchange of gunfire from what we’ve determined so far,” sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro said.
A description of the shooter or shooters was not released.