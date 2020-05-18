



The Los Angeles Chargers have their new quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, whom they selected with the 6th overall pick in this year’s draft. However, there was a time this offseason in which the team considered having a different signal caller under center, one that is a former league MVP with a Super Bowl appearance under his belt.

Head coach Anthony Lynn went on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio this weekend and said the team “absolutely” looked into signing former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Via CBSSports.com:

“Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback,” said Lynn. “He’s been MVP of this league, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl and he’s healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody’s roster and he’s going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure.”

However, Lynn went on to say that the reason the team didn’t sign Newton is that they felt comfortable with the quarterbacks they already had in house in veteran Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick. One would imagine holding the number six pick in the draft knowing they were likely to get one of this year’s top QBs also factored into the decision making process.

Newton, 31, remains a free agent following his release from the Panthers at the beginning of the offseason. He struggled through injuries in 2019 playing in just two games before missing the rest of the year with a foot injury. But, prior to last season, he had missed just five games over the course of his career.

The Chargers appear to be perfectly happy with their current QB situation and it’s easy to understand why with a rookie able to sit behind a veteran and learn until he’s comfortable taking over the reins. Still, it’s interesting to consider what may have been if the team had signed Newton.