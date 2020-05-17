Phyllis George, Trailblazer In Sports Journalism, Dies At 70Phyllis George, a trailblazer in sports journalism, has died. She was 70.

Los Angeles Lakers Set To Return To Practice Facility In El SegundoThe Los Angeles Lakers are expected to return to their practice facility in El Segundo Saturday.

Lakers' Dwight Howard Reveals Mother Of His 6-Year-Old Son Died During HiatusLakers center Dwight Howard has had to deal with his own personal tragedy during the coronavirus shutdown.