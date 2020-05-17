Comments
HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — Police say a man accidentally shot himself at a house party in the Hollywood Hills.
The party was on Miller Drive near Hedges Place overnight Saturday.
According to the LAPD, more than 100 people were at the party, which was a violation of the county’s ban on large gatherings.
Officers found out about the shooting when they arrived on scene.
Police say the man admitted to accidentally shooting himself in the leg. He was taken to a hospital. His current condition was not known.
Police say many party-goers were from out of state. Authorities believe the property was an Airbnb rental.