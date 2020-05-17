Comments
CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — A local restaurant has opened for dine-in service in Canyon Country.
Adam Finley, the operating owner of Crazy Otto’s Diner, said he will allow limited seating outside for customers.
Los Angeles County guidelines currently prohibit serving food for dining on site.
“We opened but with limited seating. We put tables outside, trying to keep people six feet distance, like they do at the grocery stores,” said Finley. “We’re using all to-go stuff. We just need to open, you know? So that’s why we’re here.”
Finley also said his sales have plummeted by 85 percent since the pandemic.