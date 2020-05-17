COVID-19:
Get The Latest Updates
Menu
Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
NFL Odds
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
LA News
Local News And Video For LA, Orange County, And Southern California
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
Only CBS
Offbeat
STEAM
2 On Your Side
Latest News
12 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los Angeles
Multiple buildings caught fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening, injuring 12 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Lifeguards Rescue Child, Still Searching For Father In Marina Del Rey
A father and son were swept away by a rip current in Marina del Rey on Sunday afternoon.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
NFL Odds
Latest Sports
Phyllis George, Trailblazer In Sports Journalism, Dies At 70
Phyllis George, a trailblazer in sports journalism, has died. She was 70.
Los Angeles Lakers Set To Return To Practice Facility In El Segundo
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to return to their practice facility in El Segundo Saturday.
Lakers' Dwight Howard Reveals Mother Of His 6-Year-Old Son Died During Hiatus
Lakers center Dwight Howard has had to deal with his own personal tragedy during the coronavirus shutdown.
More Chargers
Chargers
Best Of
Best Of LA
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Best Of O.C.
Irvine's Top 3 Convenience Stores
Looking to explore the top convenience stores in town?
The 4 Best Barbecue Spots In Irvine
In search of a new favorite barbecue stop? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving such fare around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Anaheim's Top 4 Traditional American Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Videos On Demand
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
The Rundown
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Pets2Love
Podcasts
More
Student and Teacher of the Month
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
WATCH: An Inside Look At ‘Country’s Busiest Fire Station,’ LAFD Station No. 9
May 17, 2020 at 11:07 pm
Filed Under:
Downtown LA explosion
,
Downtown LA fire
,
LAFD
,
Little Tokyo
,
Los Angeles Fire Department
,
Station 9
,
Toy District
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply