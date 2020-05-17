Comments
WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in West Covina.
The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Garvey Avenue North.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located the victim, who was pronounced dead.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.