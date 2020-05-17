DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested on Sunday afternoon in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this month near downtown Los Angeles.
59-year-old Maria Perez of Bell Gardens is accused of hitting and killing 51-year-old Byern Smith around 2 a.m. on May 7 as he was walking in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, police said.
The 2005 Scion xB was seen fleeing the scene and Smith was pronounced dead.
A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the driver’s arrest.
The vehicle was spotted on Sunday and police took Perez into custody.
Perez was booked on felony hit-and-run, a second unspecified felony charge and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, according to the LAPD.
She is being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.
