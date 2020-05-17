



— Eleven firefighters were injured in a fire and explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

As of Sunday afternoon, three have been discharged and eight remain hospitalized.

The incident — which happened in the city’s Toy District — began with a fire that was first reported around 6:26 p.m. on Saturday night.

As firefighters were responding to the blaze inside the building at 327 East Boyd Street, the site of a butane honey oil supplier called Smoke Tokes, there was a “significant explosion,” said LAFD Captain Erik Scott.

Eleven firefighters were injured in the fire and subsequent blast.

“After the explosion, the fire absolutely intensified and it shot out 30 feet like a blowtorch right in the path of egress,” Scott said.

The injured firefighters were transported to County USC Medical Center to be treated for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were put on ventilators and four were sent to the intensive care unit for burns.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he is praying for the injured as they continue to be monitored by doctors, tweeting Saturday night, “Our hearts go out to their loved ones and fellow first responders. We are keeping them in our prayers.”

Tonight, 11 @LAFD firefighters were injured battling a blaze in downtown L.A. All of them are being treated for their injuries and in stable condition at this time. Our hearts go out to their loved ones and fellow first responders. We are keeping them in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/RRoUNPgLBt — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020

The LAFD said the heat from the fire was so intense that it melted through helmets and charred some of the fire engines.

There were several emergency response teams at the scene of the fire, including more than 230 firefighters.

A medical treatment center was also set up nearby.

Flames and smoke could still be seen coming from the buildings after 7:30 p.m., about an hour after the initial report.

LAFD said the fire was knocked down just after 8 p.m.

Federal agencies, arson investigators and the LAPD Major Crimes Division are all part of the investigation to determine the cause.