



— Several local hotels are opening as temporary homes for the homeless population, and it has led to protests in the area.

“I think right now they live here and that’s good for them, but after 90 days they should move out of the city,” said Maria Ling.

Among the locations are Motel 6 in Rosemead and Garvey Inn and Lincoln Plaza Hotel in Monterey Park.

All this is thanks to Project Roomkey, an effort put together by state, county and city officials to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by securing hotel and motel rooms for vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

Across Los Angeles County, 3,200 people are being housed at 32 properties, where they can stay for 90 days.

Some residents are receptive to the idea of their neighborhood hotels being turned into temporary shelters while some have taken to the streets to speak out against the decision.

Officials say the people being housed are screened for coronavirus before entry and daily once admitted to ensure they are not ill.

“We get tested morning, breakfast, lunch and dinner. They check your temperature,” said one resident.

They are only allowed to leave the hotels between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and are screened once more for symptoms when they return.