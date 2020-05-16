Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Los Angeles County.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 43800 block of 15th West Street in Lancaster around 1 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into her death is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.