LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will start restricting traffic in neighborhoods to give people a chance to safely walk outdoors.
“Tonight, I can announce the full launch of our slow streets program,” he said. “This is an exciting moment for us to have a little bit of space in our neighborhoods, to do what we’re already doing: walking.”
The program will temporarily restrict traffic on certain neighborhood streets. The first phase of the program, which already started in the Del Rey and Sawtelle neighborhoods, covers about 7 miles of streets in West Los Angeles.
The mayor also extended relaxed parking enforcement until June 1. In so doing, he said Angelenos should not be penalized for staying home and doing the right thing.