VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A slow-moving brush fire broke out Saturday around 2:40 p.m. adjacent to the Southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Valencia area, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Officials said the fire, which was first reported as half-acre and later held to a quarter-acre, was moving toward the freeway.
While returning from a medical transport, a Firehawk paramedic helicopter released water on the wildfire, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section shared a photo, taken by volunteer L.A. County Fire Department photographer Greg Doyle, of the operation to Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
BRUSH FIRE 5/16/20 COPT19 Firehawk Paramedic helicopter while returning from a medical transport was able to jump on a wildfire adjacent to the 5 Freeway south of Santa Clarita, CA. Fire held to approximately 1/4 acre. (📷@GregDoyle50) @LACOFD @LAFD @CHP_Newhall @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/VMXWQ9plb4
— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) May 16, 2020
The CHP issued a SigAlert shortly after the initial report of the fire, shutting down lanes 2 and 3. That was changed at 3:07 p.m. to lanes 3, 4 and 5. Lane 3 was reopened at 3:18 p.m.
