COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Golden State (5) Freeway, Valencia

VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A slow-moving brush fire broke out Saturday around 2:40 p.m. adjacent to the Southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Valencia area, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire, which was first reported as half-acre and later held to a quarter-acre, was moving toward the freeway.

While returning from a medical transport, a Firehawk paramedic helicopter released water on the wildfire, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section shared a photo, taken by volunteer L.A. County Fire Department photographer Greg Doyle, of the operation to Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

 

The CHP issued a SigAlert shortly after the initial report of the fire, shutting down lanes 2 and 3. That was changed at 3:07 p.m. to lanes 3, 4 and 5. Lane 3 was reopened at 3:18 p.m.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply