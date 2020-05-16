LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multiple buildings caught fire near the Little Tokyo area after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The incident was first reported at 6:26 p.m.
The explosion was heard as firefighters were responding to a fire at a one-story commercial building at 327 E Boyd St., according to LAFD.
Firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital with burn injuries. Two were critical, one was in serious condition and the remaining had moderate injuries, officials said.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he is monitoring the situation, tweeting shortly after an update from LAFD, “My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information.”
My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information. https://t.co/uT63AdvHGl
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020
There were several emergency response teams at the scene of the fire, including more than 230 firefighters, officials said.
Flames and smoke could still be seen coming from the buildings after 7:30 p.m.
HAZMAT crews were on scene monitoring the air.
Residents are asked to stay away from the area.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.