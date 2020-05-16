COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beloved actor Fred Willard has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

Willard died of natural causes, Glenn Schwartz, his representative, confirmed to Rolling Stone. He passed away Friday night, TMZ.com reported.

Following news of his death, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted:

Willard was known for his roles on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Modern Family,” among so many others.

CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed his death at the time of publication.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

