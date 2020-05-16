LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beloved actor Fred Willard has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Willard died of natural causes, Glenn Schwartz, his representative, confirmed to Rolling Stone. He passed away Friday night, TMZ.com reported.
Following news of his death, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted:
How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Willard was known for his roles on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Modern Family,” among so many others.
CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed his death at the time of publication.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.