SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least two people were hurt in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The fire erupted just after 3 a.m. at the building in the 4000 block of S. Main Street on Saturday.
As of 7:30 a.m., the fire continued to burn, four hours after it started. It resulted in evacuations to its 24 units, as well as the evacuation of four adjacent buildings.
Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said he expects the building will be red-tagged. The captain said the fire started at a laundry-storage room.
“It has been such an extensive fire. It ran up the walls and burned up the second story and the attic,” he said. “We have extensive damage right now.”
Of the injured, one person suffered severe smoke inhalation, and another person was injured but declined to go to the hospital.
The American Red Cross is expected to assist residents who have been displaced as a result of the fire.