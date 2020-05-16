Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are asking anyone with information about a deadly shooting in Long Beach early Saturday morning.
The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 17th Street and Gaviota Avenue in Long Beach.
22-year-old Austin Thai of Gardena was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was seen running from the location but at last check, no suspect was in custody.
No motive has been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244.
