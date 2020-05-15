LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of USC’s most famous alumni, Will Ferrell, honored the 2020 class by “zoom bombing” their virtual graduation ceremony Friday.
In true Ferrell-style, the 52-year-old comedian — donning a cap and gown — dropped in on President Carol Folt’s speech and made a few ridiculous offers.
“Every graduate is getting a new car,” Ferrell said. “Every graduate is getting round trip tickets for him and her and their family to the Bahamas or Tahiti whenever it’s OK to travel again.”
The former SNL star later added that they would also receive $20 Apple gift cards.
“I guess you’re gonna be the one buying the cars, thank you?” Folt joked.
Ferrell’s jokes may have hit a little too close to home for some. USC has faced some push back over its policies during the pandemic closure. The school has been hit with several lawsuits after refusing to refund the unused portions of campus fees back to students.
USC faced backlash last month after it defended its acceptance of $20 million in emergency grants through federal coronavirus relief funds.
Ferrell’s drop-in was all part of a day-long virtual graduation celebration Friday which included an interactive hub for families, faculty, staff, alumni and students to honor graduates with videos, photos and social streams.
This year, USC is giving out 19,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees, includes 2,000 doctorates.
The virtual festivities included special events for each of the 23 schools within USC.