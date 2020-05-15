



— Frontline workers in Southern California got a roaring salute Friday from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The military squadron performed flyovers in Los Angeles and San Diego to honor healthcare and essential workers who are keeping the country up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aerial salute began in San Diego, working its way through Orange County and across Los Angeles.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by the military like this,” said Dr. Sam Torbati, Cedars-Sinai ER Director. “To have the Air Force fly over is such a thrill.”

Torbati and other Cedars-Sinai employees watched the flyover from the top of the hospital’s parking structure.

“I think it’s a nice thing to convey to all the healthcare workers that we’re appreciated and we work very hard,” said Jaryd Hochberger, another Cedars-Sinai staff member, adding that, while he and others in the healthcare industry don’t expect to be celebrated for the work they do, they do appreciate being recognized for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, we’re living the dream every day, and it’s sort of the icing on the cake for us,” he said.

The Thunderbirds, partnered with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, have spent the last couple of weeks saluting frontline workers across the country. The flights across the Southland were quick, but they had a lasting impact on those the military set out to honor.

“To finally have the recognition for the hard work is great,” said Diana Gregory, who also works at Cedars-Sinai. “It’s quite emotional, actually.”