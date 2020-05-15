Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 149 employees and 544 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Friday, 383 employees are currently quarantined and 979 have returned to work.
Meanwhile, 4,739 inmates are currently quarantined, and 334 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 265 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
