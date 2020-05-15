LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City Councilman Jose Huizar should “step aside immediately” if he is charged in an ongoing federal investigation, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday.
Garcetti made the statement in support of Council President Nury Martinez’s recommendation to have Huizar limit his activity on the City Council amid a continuing FBI corruption probe into alleged bribery of city officials by developers.
Earlier Friday, Huizar said he would begin to “limit my participating” in council activities.
The councilman was sent a letter requesting that he not attend meetings or take any legislative actions, just two days after federal prosecutors announced a plea deal with a development consultant in connection with the federal probe, which involves an as-yet unidentified council member, according to City News Service.
George Chiang is expected to admit his role in a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving an unnamed council member with the goal of advancing large-scale development projects.
Prosecutors say the scheme was led by a City Council member and involved public officials receiving cash, concert and sporting event tickets, and other gifts in exchange for advancing development projects.
Huizar, who has represented the 14th District since 2005, has not been charged with a crime after the FBI searched his home and offices nearly two years ago.