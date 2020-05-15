LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has released the examination reports of Kobe Bryant and the eight other victims who died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.
The reports, released on Friday, confirm previously released information on the manner of death of each of the nine victims.
“On Jan. 28, the cause of death for all nine victims was ruled as blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office wrote. “The manner of death was certified as an accident.”
All involved were pronounced dead on the scene. According to the coroner’s reports, none of the passengers nor the pilot were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.
On the morning of Jan. 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls, four parents and the pilot were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the Calabasas hills amid heavy fog.
The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.
The other victims were Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.
Since the crash, the victims’ families have received an outpouring of support from around the world, including the Feb. 24 memorial at the Staples Center to honor their lives.