CHINATOWN (CBSLA) — Restaurants, bars, and clubs have struggled to make ends meet since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down nearly two months ago.

While some have remained closed, others have pivoted their business models to continue to thrive. Such is the case for Highland Park Brewery in Chinatown.

“The first two weeks were pretty scary,” said general manager Pete Bloomberg.

The brewery made most of its money selling beers straight from the tap. But when the pandemic hit and stay-at-home orders began, things had to change quickly.

“We went from a place in the community for people to gather and have a beer and hang out, to the next day having all pickup,” Bloomberg said. “A few days later, we ended up figuring out how to do self delivery, which has been really awesome.”

They flipped their business model almost overnight — thanks in part to the decision made last year to acquire their own canning line.

“If we didn’t make that purchase, this would be a completely different story for us,” Bloomberg said.

Now, customers can pick up canned beer to go.

“I think it works well,” said customer Gabe Quintana. “I actually drove up here from San Diego this morning to come and pick up some of their beer.”

The company was able to keep most of its employees. They said they’re just glad to be able to keep their doors open and hope other businesses can do the same.