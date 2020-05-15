Comments
PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) – Dozens of low-income families hurt by the coronavirus pandemic received a $100 shopping spree early Friday morning at an Aldi grocery store in Panorama City.
The sixty preselected families got the opportunity to shop at the store, located at 14626 W Roscoe Blvd., at 7 a.m. before it opened to the public. Each family received $100 to spend.
The money was donated by several groups, including the Panorama Presbyterian Church, Jewish Family Services and the North Valley Caring Services. The event was sponsored by Council President Nury Martinez.
Since March 14, more than 4.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment, the California Employment Development Department reported Thursday.
More than $12.3 billion in benefits have already been paid out during that period.