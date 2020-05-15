COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers center Dwight Howard has had to deal with his own personal tragedy during the coronavirus shutdown.

On a conference call with reporters Friday, Howard revealed the mother of his 6-year-old son died in early April, according to Bleacher Report. The death was reportedly unrelated to COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported Howard, 34, said she had epilepsy and died of a fatal seizure.

Howard told reporters he’s focused on supporting his son and being there during this difficult time.

The 8-time All-Star has five children with different mothers and is currently at home with his son in Georgia during the NBA hiatus.

