LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers center Dwight Howard has had to deal with his own personal tragedy during the coronavirus shutdown.
On a conference call with reporters Friday, Howard revealed the mother of his 6-year-old son died in early April, according to Bleacher Report. The death was reportedly unrelated to COVID-19.
The Associated Press reported Howard, 34, said she had epilepsy and died of a fatal seizure.
On a video call just now, Dwight Howard said the mother of his 6-year-old son died about 6 weeks ago. She had epilepsy and had a fatal seizure, the Lakers center says.
He's grateful he was able to be home in Georgia to be with his son and help him to process the loss. pic.twitter.com/BWLrdWIU3n
— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 15, 2020
Howard told reporters he’s focused on supporting his son and being there during this difficult time.
The 8-time All-Star has five children with different mothers and is currently at home with his son in Georgia during the NBA hiatus.