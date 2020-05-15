Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Some drive-in movie theaters are opening up again Friday night in Riverside.
Rubidoux Drive-In Theatre will be open seven days a week and feature three screens showing new movies.
Van Buren Drive-In Theatre will also reopen and said the concessions and restrooms will open as well.
The drive-ins are issuing some new rules as moviegoers return, including face covers and social distancing.
Customers are asked to watch from inside their cars and won’t be able to set up seats outside.