EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a man believed to have stolen a dog from outside a Ralphs grocery store in El Segundo earlier this week.
The theft occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at a Ralphs located at 500 N Sepulveda Blvd.
El Segundo police have released surveillance photos of the male suspect, who was wearing a Nike t-shirt and appeared to be carrying a skateboard. He is wearing a face covering.
The exact circumstances of the theft were not disclosed. It’s unclear if the dog was tied up.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 310-524-2261.