EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a man believed to have stolen a dog from outside a Ralphs grocery store in El Segundo earlier this week.

May 11, 2020. (El Segundo Police Department)

The theft occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at a Ralphs located at 500 N Sepulveda Blvd.

El Segundo police have released surveillance photos of the male suspect, who was wearing a Nike t-shirt and appeared to be carrying a skateboard. He is wearing a face covering.

(El Segundo PD)

The exact circumstances of the theft were not disclosed. It’s unclear if the dog was tied up.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 310-524-2261.

(El Segundo PD)

