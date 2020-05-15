LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 178 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 5,618 cases and 242 deaths.
Of the 184 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, 68 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 3,430 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 113 cases and 11 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 3,311 cases and 150 deaths.
Ventura County reported 16 new cases Friday, bringing its totals to 764 cases and 25 deaths. Of those cases, 502 have recovered. There were 237 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 23 people were currently hospitalized, with 14 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 80,937 Riverside County residents had been tested, 35,978 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 15,550 Ventura County residents had been tested.