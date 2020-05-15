SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported four additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the county’s total to 84.
The county also reported 158 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 4,125.
The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 227 on Thursday to 212, with patients in intensive care dipping from 79 to 78.
The number of people tested for the virus stands at 66,267, with 1,017 tests reported Friday.
Also Friday, officials announced a partnership with UC Irvine to conduct a survey of coronavirus statistics that could help with quarantine programs and easing of restrictions.
Researchers plan to use serology tests of 5,000 residents to see if they have developed antibodies as a result of infection. They aim to focus on at-risk populations and understand how long immunity may last.
On Thursday, Orange County health officials reported 229 new cases, the county’s biggest spike since the pandemic began.
Members of the Board of Supervisors stressed there was no evidence linking the increase in cases to the re-opening of beaches.
According to officials, many of the 229 new cases are in nursing homes and jails.
