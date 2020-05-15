Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal judge Friday issued a preliminary order requiring the city of Los Angeles to relocate thousands of homeless people living near Los Angeles freeway structures.
Under the order from U.S. District Judge David Carter, anyone camping near freeway overpasses and underpasses, and near entrance and exit ramps, must be relocated for health and safety reasons.
Unless an alternative plan is approved, the order will be enforced starting at noon May 22, according to City News Service.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.