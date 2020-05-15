Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Flames ripped through a Koreatown strip mall early Friday, causing parts of the building to collapse.
The fire was called in just after midnight on South Vermont Avenue, near 3rd Street. Seventy-one firefighters were called in to battle the greater-alarm fire, which was declared out about 45 minutes later.
Officials say the building is abandoned and has burned several times in the past, which contributed to collapse of the building’s facade.
No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.