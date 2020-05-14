WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A West Covina man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting his foster daughter, and police are now searching for other foster children he may have abused while caring for them.
David Diaz, 68, was arrested on March 3 after his 10-year-old foster daughter told officers she had been sexually assaulted, according to the West Covina Police Department.
During the investigation, investigators learned Diaz had been a foster parent for the past 18 years. As a result, investigators are asking anyone who may have also been abused by Diaz to call the department’s tip line at (626) 939-8688.
Diaz, who is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday, remains in custody on $1.25 million bail. He faces charges of sexual assault by force and sexual perversion with a child under 14.