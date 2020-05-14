Comments
NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a collision on the southbound 405 freeway Thursday evening.
Police responded to the crash around 7 p.m., which involved a motorcyclist who died on scene. Information on the victim has not been released.
The other vehicle, which officials said is a Range Rover, left the scene before police arrived.
The collision occurred near Roscoe Boulevard in North Hills. LAPD and LAFD are still responding to the incident.
