LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released video of a man suspected of robbing a bank branch in downtown Los Angeles late last year.
The robbery occurred Dec. 18 at about 1:20 p.m. at a Wells Fargo in the 700 block of West Olympic Boulevard, near Flower Street.
Police said the suspect gave the bank teller a demand note, the teller complied and the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect — described as a 23- to 26-year-old male, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds — was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants and a blue surgical mask, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity was asked to call LAPD detectives F. Arroyo or C. Mrakich at 213-486-6840.
