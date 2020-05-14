



The Los Angeles Rams finally unveiled their new uniform combinations for the 2020 season on Wednesday and received mixed reviews. Count former running back Eric Dickerson among those who weren’t fans of the new look.

Appearing on AM570 Sports on Wednesday afternoon, Dickerson said that the jerseys appear to be too similar to the Chargers uniforms. And he explained what he said to the organization upon seeing the new combinations for the first time. Via CBSSports.com:

“This is football. This ain’t nothing to do with surfing,” he said. “This ain’t nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man’s sport. And to me, it just looks soft. It don’t look like football. It don’t look hard.”

Dickerson, who currently serves as the vice president of business development for the team, has been vocal throughout the process about trying to find a better look for the new jerseys. Despite his efforts, Rams CEO Kevin Demoff said on April 6 the team would be sticking with the new uniforms. Demoff did however read mean tweets about the new logo after fans raised over $2 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

https://twitter.com/kdemoff/status/1246222594107310080