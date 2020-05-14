LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another 51 coronavirus deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 1,709.
There were also 925 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number for L.A. County to 35,329.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer Thursday emphasized that the number of deaths from coronavirus has been considerably higher than that from influenza in a typical flu season.
She noted that 125 people died of influenza in L.A. County during the six-month-long 2019 flu season. Another 300 people died of influenza in 2018. On average, 250 people die of influenza per year in the L.A. County.
“You can understand why the mortality rate for COVID-19 is so worrisome, because it far exceeds what we’re normally used to seeing with a virus or communicable disease,” Ferrer said.
865 residents at institutional settings have now died of coronavirus, the vast majority of which lived in nursing homes. That accounts for 51 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the county, Ferrer reported.
Its now the first time that the number of nursing home deaths has accounted for more than half all coronavirus deaths. It was previously reported to have reached 50 percent back on May 5, but the following day officials lowered that count.
Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers and supportive living facilities.
Ferrer also reported that the health department conduct a new round of inspections at nursing homes.
272,000 people have now been tested for coronavirus countywide, with 11 percent returning positive results.