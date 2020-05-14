



— Orange County health officials reported 229 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the county’s biggest spike since the pandemic began.

The county’s total now stands at 3,968 while the death toll remained unchanged at 80.

The number of hospitalized patients increased dropped from 248 on Wednesday to 227 on Thursday, and patients in intensive care falling from 98 to 79.

Of the county’s total cases, three percent involve people under 18 years old; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25-34; 15 percent are between 35-44; 17 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; seven percent are between 75-84, and four percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were 25 to 34 years old, five percent were 35 to 44, 10 percent were 45 to 54, 14 percent were 55-64, 16 percent were 65 to 74, 28 percent were 75 to 84, and 25 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 39 percent were Latino, 33 percent were white, 19 percent were Asian, four percent were black, one percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, one percent were said to be of mixed ethnicity, three percent were categorized as “other,” and one percent remained unknown.

The number of people tested for the virus stands at 61,619, with 1,510 tests reported Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that 322 inmates have contracted COVID-19, but only 11 are currently sick from the virus and 117 have recovered.

The Irvine City Council Tuesday night approved a four-phase reopening plan that will include expanding outdoor seating areas for restaurants, allowing its summer concert series to go on in a drive-in format and launching coronavirus testing later this month.

The council unanimously decided to allow restaurants to use patios, common areas and parking lots to expand seating options to allow for more social distancing.

Last week, some “low-risk” businesses such as clothing and book stores, music shops, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and florists reopened with curbside service.

Beaches in Orange County were also open for active recreational use a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of all county beaches.

