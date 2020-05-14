COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County wants to hear from you about any businesses that violate the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

L.A. County posted an announcement Thursday on its Twitter page reminding residents they can inform officials of any local businesses that may be violating the “Safer At Home” guidelines by calling a toll-free number.

The tweet read: “We know that businesses are working hard to adhere to the #SaferAtHome orders, but if you need to report a business for non-compliance, please call 888-700-9995 Monday-Friday (8 am- 5 pm)”.

An online form for the city’s “Complaint Intake Form for Alleged Businesses in Violation of the Safer at Home Order” was posted back in March and asks informants to provide such information as the name, phone number, address and email address of any alleged violator.

Last month, the county unveiled a relief fund for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus shutdown, with an initial $12 million for the fund coming from county taxpayers.

Reaction to Thursday’s tweet was overwhelmingly negative, ranging from expletives and memes to humorous GIF images expressing displeasure with the county’s messaging.

