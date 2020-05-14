



– Los Angeles County wants to hear from you about any businesses that violate the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

L.A. County posted an announcement Thursday on its Twitter page reminding residents they can inform officials of any local businesses that may be violating the “Safer At Home” guidelines by calling a toll-free number.

The tweet read: “We know that businesses are working hard to adhere to the #SaferAtHome orders, but if you need to report a business for non-compliance, please call 888-700-9995 Monday-Friday (8 am- 5 pm)”.

We know that businesses are working hard to adhere to the #SaferAtHome orders, but if you need to report a business for non-compliance, please call 888-700-9995 Monday-Friday (8 am- 5 pm) pic.twitter.com/3MHEatxSQu — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 14, 2020

An online form for the city’s “Complaint Intake Form for Alleged Businesses in Violation of the Safer at Home Order” was posted back in March and asks informants to provide such information as the name, phone number, address and email address of any alleged violator.

Last month, the county unveiled a relief fund for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus shutdown, with an initial $12 million for the fund coming from county taxpayers.

Reaction to Thursday’s tweet was overwhelmingly negative, ranging from expletives and memes to humorous GIF images expressing displeasure with the county’s messaging.

What could go wrong? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) May 14, 2020

#LosAngeles where you can’t get through on the phone to a single government official but you can quickly and easily narc on your neighbor. Clown leadership — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) May 14, 2020

Have the decency to post the right number. pic.twitter.com/QJYblqETMR — Brandon Webb (@webbbh) May 14, 2020

So leave it up to paranoid misinformed citizens to tattle on businesses struggling to make ends meet. — Eric Nakama (@EricNakama) May 14, 2020

