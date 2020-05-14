



— Masks are a must anywhere beyond home now, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

Los Angeles is in the process of reopening slowly after shutting down to slow the spread of coronavirus. But because restrictions are gradually easing, Garcetti said that face coverings are needed to keep people safe.

“We all have to recognize that we’re not moving beyond COVID-19 — we’re learning to live with it. That means taking every reasonable precaution, so we can continue taking careful steps forward to safely begin reopening the economy and getting some of our lives back,” Garcetti said in a statement.

Garcetti’s updated safer-at-home order makes masks a requirement for all Angelenos, except for small children and those with disabilities.

“Face coverings help stop the spread of the virus. Wearing them whenever we’re away from home will create a meaningful layer of protection for people we might come into contact with, and that makes sense at this stage of our response to the crisis,” Garcetti said.

Cloth face coverings were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of April, even though they don’t provide the comprehensive protection of N95 masks that officials say should be reserved for medical professionals treating patients. However, store requirements to wear masks have led to some vehement disagreement, spurring some to attack security guards and boycott stores like Costco.

“It’s simple: wear one whenever you go out,” Garcetti said.