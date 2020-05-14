SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — In a budget reflecting the financial hit the state is already seeing from the coronavirus pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed cutting $6.1 billion from a variety of programs in a budget he says prioritizes public education, public health and public safety.

The forecast estimates unemployment to climb to nearly 25 percent and tax revenues will drop by about a quarter, he said.

“Nothing breaks my heart more than having to make budget cuts,” he said. “There’s a human being behind every single number.”

Newsom plans to tap the state’s $16 billion rainy day fund over three years. Combined with money from two other funds, he’s proposing using $8.8 billion in reserve funds for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The $203 billion budget proposed Thursday is about a 5% decrease from the current year’s.

He eliminated a proposal to provide health care coverage to immigrants over 65 living in the county illegally, which would’ve cost an estimated $112 million. He similarly seeks to cancel other plans for expanding Medicaid.

On schools, Newsom is relying on roughly $4 billion in federal coronavirus funding as one way to bring in more money.

“COVID-19 has caused California and economies across the country to confront a steep and unprecedented economic crisis – facing massive job losses and revenue shortfalls,” said Newsom. “Our budget today reflects that emergency.”