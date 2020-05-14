BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The beloved Beverly Hills delicatessen Nate ‘n Al’s plans to reopen for takeout and delivery beginning Friday after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The deli shared the news on their Facebook page saying in part, “We have been overwhelmed with everyone’s love and support for Nate’s during our temporary closure and are excited to get back to our roots –serving everyone our delicious deli and comfort food during a time that we can all use some TLC.”
The restaurant will feature a reduced menu that includes classic favorites and new “family style” dinners.
Nate ‘n Al’s has reduced its staff and hours to ensure safety and social distancing within the kitchen and order staff, a spokesperson said.
The deli will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and deliveries will be available for orders over $25 order plus a $10 charge.
Nate ‘n Al’s in Beverly Hills has been serving up Reuben sandwiches and bagels since 1945.