RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — An Altadena man is in custody Thursday after going on a shooting and stabbing rampage in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sergio Rodriguez, 46, is being held on $4 million bail after San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say he tried to shoot and stab nine different people early Wednesday.

Authorities were first called to the area of Milliken Avenue and the 210 Freeway on the report of someone shooting at a car several times, hitting a tire. The suspect, later identified as Rodriguez, was seen driving away in a red 1993 Honda Accord south on Milliken Avenue, but not before hitting another car at Base Line Road.

When the other driver in that collision pulled over, deputies say Rodriguez tried to carjack him and stabbed him several times before getting back in his car and continuing south on Milliken.

Authorities say Rodriguez then drove into an apartment complex on Milliken, where he rammed another vehicle as he waited for the security gate to open. Rodriguez allegedly walked up to the car, opened the driver’s door and stabbed the driver several times.

Rodriguez then drove away from that scene and tried to abandon his car at Milliken and Foothill, where was spotted by deputies, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies tried to detain him, but Rodriguez was uncooperative and slashed at a deputy’s abdominal and groin area with a box cutter, officials said. The box cutter did not get past the deputy’s vest, but sliced his uniform shirt and pants.

As the three crime scenes came in, the sheriff’s department says there were more calls for help from victims who were also shot at on the 210 Freeway. One of those victims suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

In all, the sheriff’s department identified nine victims — two who were stabbed, one who was shot, three vehicles that were shot at, and the deputy who was attacked, but not injured. Deputies recovered a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic weapon and a box cutter from one of the crime scenes.

Rodriguez is being held on several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday.