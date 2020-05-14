



– Residents in the Inland Empire and Antelope Valley will see or hear a few extra Air Force planes flying overhead Thursday as part of an effort to honor health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus.

Between 1 and 2 p.m., the U.S. Air Force 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley will have two flyovers that will go above several hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The flyovers will be carried out by a C-17 Globemaster III, a cargo aircraft, and the KC-135 Stratotanker, a refueling aircraft.

People are asked not to drive to the hospitals and gather outside. Here is the schedule:

Menifee Global Medical Center-1303 (1:03 p.m.)

Kaiser Permanente Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)

Loma Linda Medical Center Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)

Temecula Valley Hospital -1309 (1:09 p.m.)

Rancho Springs Medical Center-1311 (1:11 p.m.)

Inland Valley Regional Medical Center-1312 (1:12 p.m.)

Lake Elsinore Family Care Center -1313 (1:13 p.m.)

Corona Regional Medical Center-1320 (1:20 p.m.)

Kaiser Permanente Riverside-1322 (1:22 p.m.)

Parkview Community Hospital -1323 (1:23 p.m.)

Riverside Community Hospital-1324 (1:24 p.m.)

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center-1326 (1:26 p.m.)

Loma Linda Children’s Hospital-1327 (1:27 p.m.)

Loma Linda VA Hospital -1328 (1:28 p.m.)

San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital-1333 (1:33 p.m.)

JFK Memorial Hospital-1348 (1:48 p.m.)

Desert Regional Medical Center-1355 (1:55 p.m.)

Riverside University Health System-1406 (2:06 p.m.)

Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley-1408 (1:08 p.m.)

Back in late January, a U.S. State Department-chartered airplane carrying 195 Americans arrived at the March ARB from Wuhan, China, the region where the novel coronavirus is believed to have started. They constituted the first group of Americans evacuated from the region when the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, Edwards Air Force Base’s 412th Test Wing will also hold a flyover with a B-52 over the Antelope Valley beginning at around 11 a.m.

The B-52 will fly over:

Lancaster City Hall

the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station

Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices,

Antelope Valley Hospital

Palmdale City Hall

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station

Palmdale Regional Medical Center

On Friday, Air Force’s Thunderbirds and Navy’s Blue Angels will also hold flyovers in Los Angeles and San Diego counties to honor frontline workers as well.