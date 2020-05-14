THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Monday after authorities raided his home and found 30 guns, including several illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines capable of holding over 50 rounds of ammunition.
Joshua Joffred, 34, was taken into custody after a month-long multi-agency investigation that began when he applied for a concealed weapons permit, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Detectives discovered that Joffred owned several weapons while he was also addicted to an opiate-based narcotic.
After obtaining search warrants, deputies pulled Joffred over near his Newbury Park home at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, where they found a loaded handgun concealed in the center console, the sheriff’s office said.
They then raided his home, where they seized 30 guns, including semiautomatic centerfire rifles, AK-47 variant assault rifles, semiautomatic pistols, a semiautomatic shotgun and several handguns. They also found high-capacity drum-style magazines that hold over 50 rounds off ammo.
Many of Joffred’s firearms violated California’s assault weapons ban, authorities said.
All the assault weapons contained modifications, including muzzle breaks, fore grips, second-hand grips, detachable magazines, collapsible stocks, pistols grips and fixed magazines that can hold over 10 rounds of ammo, all of which also violate California’s assault weapons ban, the sheriff’s office said.
Joffred was arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of numerous assault weapons, manufacturing assault weapons, possession of numerous large capacity weapons, violation of the 30-day handgun limit, possession of a semiautomatic shotgun and being an addict in possession of firearms.
He was booked and released after posting bail.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the case.