



— For just the second time in its nearly 100-year history, the Los Angeles County Fair will not go on as planned.

In a Thursday evening release, the association said the fair, slated to run Sept. 4-27, was canceled due to the limitations placed on large public gatherings by state and county public health officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My heart is heavy, for our guests who come out to make memories, our vendors who rely on the Fair circuit for their income and our employees who work so hard all year-long to create this special event,” Miguel Santana, Fairplex President and CEO, said. “The LA County Fair is an iconic event that celebrates the best of Southern California. It is beloved by many. But we had to take into consideration the health and safety of everyone.”

The Fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. The Fair closed for World War II from 1942 to 1947. It closed for the day on Sept. 11, 2001, but reopened the following day.

The LA County Fair sees approximately 1.1 million guests during its 19-day run and has an estimated economic impact of $324 million annually in Los Angeles County, with $58 million in the City of Pomona and secures more than 500 full-time equivalent jobs.

Refunds for the Fair super fans who purchased season pass boxes will be available with three options: credit toward the 2021 Fair plus one extra season pass; turning their purchase into a donation to the Fairplex COVID-19 emergency fund for the community; or a full refund. Information on refunds can be found online.

Fairplex, home of the LA County Fair and 300 year-round events, also announced it was canceling the remainder of its self-produced events for the rest of 2020, including June’s Cheers Wine, Beer and Food Festival; Fourth of July spectacular KABOOM!; Oktoberfest; and the Day of the Dead celebration En Memoria. Information on externally produced events can be found by contacting the respective promoters.