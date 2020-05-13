LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD says they arrested a woman for selling unapproved coronavirus testing kits on the street.
Detectives caught the woman selling the kits for $50 each out of a paper bag on the street, according to the LAPD. She was not identified.
Your CCD Detectives in partnership with @dhgov arrested 36 year old woman for selling unapproved Covid-19 home test kits. Kits were being sold for $50 dollars. Approximately 100 test kits confiscated. If you want a test you may obtain one free of charge https://t.co/N1sSkfqlKc pic.twitter.com/W4ZYauoSnh
— Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) May 13, 2020
About 100 tests were confiscated. The kits appeared to include an alcohol prep pad and an item labeled “Rapid Test.” The paper bag also appeared to contain face masks.
The LAPd says people should remember free testing is available throughout the county with an appointment.