LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD says they arrested a woman for selling unapproved coronavirus testing kits on the street.

Detectives caught the woman selling the kits for $50 each out of a paper bag on the street, according to the LAPD. She was not identified.

About 100 tests were confiscated. The kits appeared to include an alcohol prep pad and an item labeled “Rapid Test.” The paper bag also appeared to contain face masks.

The LAPd says people should remember free testing is available throughout the county with an appointment.

