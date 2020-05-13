COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A water main break flooded a major roadway in West Hollywood Wednesday morning.

May 13, 2020. (CBS2)

The break occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Melrose Avenue.

A portion of Melrose flooded, along with a sidewalk in front of several store fronts.

Aerial footage showed Melrose shut down in both directions. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area while crews conduct repairs.

The cause and circumstances of the break were not confirmed.

